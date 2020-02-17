GILFORD — Get moving with Gilford Public Library and Gilford Parks and Recreation during a snowshoe nature walk through the woods at Ramblin View on Friday, Feb. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Avid snowshoers and beginners alike are invited. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
