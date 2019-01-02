HOLDERNESS — A snowshoe hare hunting free workshop will be offered at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
This year, registration for the workshop will be completed online. To register, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html, and select “View Classes at Owl Brook,” then “Learn to Hunt” and finally “Snowshoe Hare Hunting Workshop.”
The workshop will introduce participants to hare hunting with beagles. Presenters include Edward Vien, vice president of the New Hampshire Beagle Club and volunteer hunter education instructor; and John Fletcher, president of the New Hampshire Beagle Club. Also presenting are volunteer hunter education instructors Adam Gauthier, Larry Williams, and Thomas Williams.
The workshop will cover topics such as snowshoe hares and where to find them, equipment needs, dog care and training, safety considerations, resources about hare and rabbit hunting, and clubs in New Hampshire that focus on dogs and hare hunting.
Attendees should bring warm outdoor clothing and be prepared for outdoor class time. The first portion of the workshop takes place inside the classroom, and then the class moves outside.
The workshop does not include lunch. For more information about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.
