HOLDERNESS — Want to get into winter hiking, but not sure how to prepare for all of the snow and ice? Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10-11 a.m. for a virtual gathering to learn more about staying safe and comfortable while winter hiking. Become familiar with layering techniques, tips and tricks for staying warm while outside, and more. Pull up a chair, grab a warm drink, and come away with a practical base for going outside when it is really cold.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336. The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.