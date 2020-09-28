HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest for a guided hike incorporating a variety of survival techniques for situations ranging from getting lost on a trail to remote backpacking trips in the middle of nowhere on Friday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-noon. The program is for all ages and will help prepare for big hikes, camping excursions, or any outdoor exploration. Being comfortable in natural situations will help be prepared when something goes wrong. Participants will gain an understanding of survival, navigation, and safety through this guided hike.
Seven key outdoor survival skills will be covered, including finding a water source and purifying it, building a shelter, starting a fire with and without a flame, navigating back to safety, survival signals, medical skills, and acquiring food.
Before the hike, everyone will turn off all electronics to practice navigating throughout the forest. Learning how to use a paper map and a compass will help anyone who struggles with navigating a trail without GPS. Then hikers will go to SLA’s caretaker campsite to create a shelter from a tarp and get hands-on experience with building a fire from scratch, filtering a suitable water source, and eventually navigating back to the parking lot. Hikers will also reenact survival situations with and without injuries, so more people are aware of how to treat injuries with limited supplies, using Wilderness First Aid methods derived from SOLO schools training.
Registration is required, and space is limited to six people for appropriate social distancing. Facemasks should be worn around larger groups, such as at the trailhead. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
