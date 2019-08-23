The Old Bridle Path, which takes hikers up to West and East Rattlesnake, sees thousands of visitors every year and has two scenic peaks that overlook Squam Lake. Maintenance along all SLA trails from the race includes maintaining water bars to prevent erosion problems, trail reconstruction, clearing brush and downed trees, signage and upkeep in the parking areas.
Registration is $75 before Sept. 27, and $85 the day of the race. This race has over 3,000 feet of elevation gain and is mostly single track trails. Anyone is welcome to run or hike the 12.2-mile route. There is also a four-mile race which climbs to the top of Mount Livermore and loops back. All participants will be entered into a prize drawing, and have access to food and beverages donated by local restaurants and businesses. Hand-made medals and prizes will go to the top finishers in their division and overall. To register, visit squamlakes.org.
SLA is also looking for volunteers for the day of the event. Visit squamlakes.org or call Melissa Leszek, community engagement coordinator, at (603) 968-7336, ext. 16 for more information about volunteering for the event.
Special thanks go to the Webster Family, Webster Land Corp, and Burleigh Land Limited Partnership for providing access to the trails and venue for this race. SLA is still seeking sponsors and in-kind donations for the raffle. To participate, contact Development Director Angi Francesco. Parking will be at Burleigh Farm Road off Route 113. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race is limited to the first 200 registrants.
For more information about Squam Lakes Association, call 603-968-7336 or email info@squamlakes.org.
