HOLDERNESS — Join Squam Lakes Association for a 5.5-mile winter hike along the Morgan Percival loop on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hikers will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Morgan Percival trailhead on the north side of New Hampshire Route 113, 5.4 miles from the 113 junction with U.S. Route 3. The group will hike up the Mt. Morgan Trail, eat lunch at the Morgan lookout, and continue to Mt. Percival along the Crawford Ridgepole Trail. Hikers will return to the parking lot on the Mt. Percival Trail.
Winter hiking can provide a different perspective of the region. Hikers should bring appropriate clothing, water, a packed lunch, and snowshoes or micro-spikes. SLA can provide snowshoes for six participants.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
