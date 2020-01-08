HOLDERNESS — Hike through the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest with some special guests. Squam Lakes Association invites hikers to bring their dogs on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Maggy, who has been a dog handler and trainer for over 10 years, will lead the hike. The hike is open to any current or future dog owners who wish to learn about low-impact hiking with canine friends. All dogs attending must be people-friendly, dog-friendly, and good leash walkers. There is a maximum of two dogs per hiker. Hikers need not bring a dog to attend.
Hikers will meet in the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest west parking lot on College Road in Center Harbor at 10 a.m., should wrap-up around noon. Participants should bring poop bags, small tupperware, updated vaccine tags, leashes, appropriate clothing, extra layers, water resistant shoes for hiking, water, snacks, and snowshoes or micro-spikes. The SLA can provide up to six pairs of snowshoes.
Dogs should be up to date on vaccines, and must remain on leash. Any dog who exhibits aggression during the hike will be asked to turn back for the safety of all hikers and dogs. For more information, contact Maggy at maggy@squamlakes.org. All breeds are welcome.
To register, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
