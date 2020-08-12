Bird watching

The Squam Lakes Association will host a guided kayak tour of Little Squam and Owl Brook on Friday, Aug. 21. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Join Squam Lakes Association for a guided kayak tour of Little Squam and Owl Brook on Friday, Aug. 21, 9-11 a.m. Paddle Owl Brook to see many birds native to New Hampshire and hear their calls and songs. On Little Squam there is a chance to see New Hampshire waterfowl like the common loon. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Rachel Coughlin will lead the guided paddle and share tips on identifying birds by their sounds, as well as information on their habitats. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.

