LINCOLN — SKI for MS is returning to Loon Mountain Feb. 2.
SKI for MS is open to all ages and abilities. The $25 registration includes skiing, amateur races, an opportunity to meet special guest and former Olympic cyclist Tyler Hamilton, a costume contest, and an apres party with music, drinks, and prizes.
Skiiers who raise $300 for MS will receive a free lift ticket and breakfast.
To register, visit CanDo-MS.org/Loon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.