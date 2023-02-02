CENTRAL PARK

A visit to New York City included a carriage ride through Central Park, where cars are banned, and horses, joggers, and bikers rule the roads. We passed Sheep Meadow, a place without sheep. This farmer had to find out what had happened to them.

After playing the slots in Atlantic City, the second phase of my January off-the-farm getaway was a three-day writers' workshop at a hotel near Atlantic City. Then on to New York City.

Besides sightseeing, I was in the city to meet my friend Susan Kristoferson whose artwork was displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Paper Legacy" collection and at the Grolier Club exhibit "Pattern and Flow."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.