HOLDERNESS — On Sunday, Jan. 20, join the Squam Lakes Association from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for an evening of creative screenwriting. No experience required.
The workshop will cover the basics of page format and story structure as the group performs scene exercises before collaborating together on a movie idea. The workshop will use the Squam Lakes region and the surrounding natural areas as the setting to contrive ideas. Additionally, the group will look to local flora and fauna for character and theme inspirations. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Stevie Raymond will lead the program.
Screenwriting is an art all its own. Writers have a limited amount of space and pages to hook the audience. This form of writing can improve skills by making sentence structure and flow more precise. Furthermore, writers need an excellent setting for their stories to take flight. By the end of the program, participants should be able to understand screenwriting basics and leave with several pieces of writing, which delve into the wilderness and natural world that encompasses the Squam Lakes region. Participants should bring a laptop, or a notebook with a pen or pencil.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.