HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Squam Lakes Association, and Squam Lakes Conservation Society are collaborating to bring Science Pubs to the area. The programs began in the fall of 2018 to bring the topic of global climate change to a local level. They continued throughout the winter with discussions and thoughtful speakers with various perspectives.
Science Pubs will continue in April and May, looking specifically at climate change and hearing from people taking action to mitigate its consequences at the individual and community levels. Take part in a discussion after the presentation to talk about solutions to implement at home and in the community.
Upcoming program topics include:
April 16: Talking Trash – Reduce Waste, Reduce Emissions, by Charlie Hanson of Resource Management, Inc.
April 30: An Acid Rain Retrospective – From Discovery to Controversy and Beyond, by Scott Bailey of Hubbard Brook.
May 14: Solar Shares: Community Funded Solar Energy, by Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI)
All Science Pubs are held in the lounge at Walter’s Basin Restaurant on Route 3. There is no charge to attend. Attendees can order and pay for drinks individually. Program presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. and advance registration is requested by emailing info@nhnature.org, or calling Squam Lakes Natural Science Center at 603-968-7194.
For all upcoming events, visit nhnature.org.
