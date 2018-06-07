HOLDERNESS – Squam Lakes Natural Science Center invites local residents and visitors to join Master Gardener Liz Stevens on Monday, June 11, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to learn how to identify and remove invasive plant species. The program will begin with a brief introduction to invasive species followed by going out onto Science Center grounds to learn and practice techniques for removing that species from an area. Participants will learn skills to apply to removing invasive species from their own property.
Refreshments will be provided to wrap up the session. Participants are asked to wear long pants and sturdy shoes and to bring work gloves, water, insect repellent, and sunscreen.
This program is free but reservations are required.
For more information or to register for this event, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
