HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is inviting local residents and visitors to participate in its annual breeding bird census on Saturday, June 9. There will be two sessions: 5:30 to 8 a.m., and 8 to 9:30 a.m.
For over three decades, Senior Naturalist Dave Erler has conducted a census in early June of bird species that nest on the Science Center campus. The census is done primarily by ear, listening for territorial songs of male birds, indicating probable nesting. This is a great opportunity to hone your bird song identification skills. The early session at 5:30 a.m. involves canvassing two forested zones, including Mt. Fayal. The later session at 8:30 a.m. covers fields, exhibit areas, and Kirkwood Gardens. Binoculars are available or bring your own.
This event is free, but reservations are required.
For more information or to register for this event, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
