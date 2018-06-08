HOLDERNESS — Local residents and visitors can view river otters being fed at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m. Expert volunteers tell visitors about otter biology and ecology, while also serving up a tasty treat or two. River otter feeding time is included in regular trail admission.
Trail is free for members, $19 for adult non-members, $16 for seniors 65 and older, and $14 for kids ages 3 to 15. Children two and under are free.
For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.