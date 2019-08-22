MEREDITH — Robert “Bob” Arthur Chase, age 73, born on July 29, 1946, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
He was the husband of Mary Chase and they shared 37 years of marriage together.
Born in Plymouth, Bob was the son of Arthur and Helen Chase. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1964. Bob played sports in high school, including basketball, football and baseball, where he was the captain of both the basketball and football teams. Bob was a pitcher for the baseball team and a quarterback for the football team. Bob’s love of sports continued throughout his life, as he played softball as an adult, umpired for high school softball games, and enjoyed countless hours of watching sports with his friends and family.
In 1965, Bob went into the Army and served in the United States National Guard, retiring after 25 years as a first sergeant.
Bob lived and worked in Plymouth and was an active part of the community. He worked for the New Hampshire Electric Co-op, starting out as a grounds man, working his way up to a first-class lineman and then was promoted to a working foreman. Bob retired as a district manager after more than 40 years with the Co-op.
Bob was an active member of the Elks Lodge for more than 40 years, serving as Inner Guard and Lecturing Knight and volunteering his time whenever possible. Bob was president of the Athletic Association, treasurer and secretary of the Bowling League, a member of the Dart League, and, in 2012, Chase Field in Plymouth was dedicated to him for his years of dedication and service to the softball community. Bob was also recognized for his decades of commitment to the Plymouth High School Football program running the lines with the “Chain Gang” and dedicating his time to every Saturday home game.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Chase; and children Gena Butler of Baltimore, Maryland, Nyia Chase of The Colony, Texas, Krystal Small and her husband, Jeremy, of Dover, Ryan Chase of Dover, Robert “Bobby” Chase and his wife, Julia, of Tilton, and Bradley Chase and his wife, Erin, of Hillsborough. In addition, his grandchildren Jessica Butler, Nicolas Chase Otero, Kyra, Sydney and Jaxon Small, Robert and Taylor Chase, and Myles Chase survive Bob. Bob is also survived by his brother, Donald, and his wife, Joanne, of The Villages, Florida.
The viewing/visitation will be at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1159 NH 175, Holderness, NH, 03245. Bob’s family would love to hear stories and memories of Bob and encourage anyone who would like to share to come with a memory in mind.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Athletic Club.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
