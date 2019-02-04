HOLDERNESS — Once a month throughout the winter, the Margret and H.A. Rey Center will bring the spirit of Curious George to the Squam Lakes Association through their Story Time & Adventure program. This month's program will be held Friday, Feb. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For those who enjoy listening to a good story and playing outside, the program offers an adventure connected to the story that will be read with the children. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is requested by noon on Thursday, Feb. 7. Bring appropriate clothing and gear, including snow pants and snow boots. This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. The Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3.
