HOLDERNESS — The Margret and H.A. Rey Center brings the spirit of Curious George to the Squam Lakes Association through their Story Time and Adventure program. This month's program is the last of the series and will be held Friday, April 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This program is suited to those who enjoy listening to a story and playing outside. All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration closes at noon on the Thursday prior to the program. If noone is signed up, the program will be canceled. Be sure to bring appropriate clothing and gear, including snow pants and snow boots, to go outside. This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and will support both the SLA.
For more information about this program and to register, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. The Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.