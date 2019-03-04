HOLDERNESS — Monthly this winter, the Margret and H.A. Rey Center will bring the spirit of Curious George to the Squam Lakes Association during its Story Time & Adventure program. This month’s program will take place on Friday, March 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is requested before noon on March 7. Bring appropriate clothing and snow pants and snow boots to go outside for the adventure after the story. This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support Squam Lakes Association and the Rey Center.
For more information and to register, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
The Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3.
