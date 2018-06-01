CONCORD — As the summer camping season kicks off, the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands reminds residents and visitors that it is illegal to import untreated firewood into the state. It is also illegal to transport hardwood firewood outside of Rockingham, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford and Hillsborough counties due to the Emerald Ash Borer quarantine.
Firewood is a major source of damaging insects and diseases and this quarantine helps protect the health of New Hampshire’s forests. Visit www.nhbugs.org to learn more about the firewood quarantine and damaging insects and diseases.
The Division of Forests and Lands, Forest Rangers will be enforcing the firewood quarantine this weekend with roadside checkpoints.
To find firewood retailers in the area where you are going to use it, visit www.firewoodscout.org.
