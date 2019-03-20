WOLFEBORO — Registration for two sailing programs — a collaboration between the New Hampshire Boat Museum, the Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation Department, and Brewster Academy — will open on Monday, April 1.
The Sailboat Sharing Program will provide individuals with the opportunity to sail without owning a boat.
“The program is a great way to have the luxury of using your own boat without having to worry about all the extra maintenance,” said New Hampshire Boat Museum Executive Director Martha Cummings. “This year, the program also has a new three-tier system, which is dependent on the desired amount of use. We offer more options to suit individual needs.”
While varying in price, each tier includes mooring fees, maintenance and insurance.
In the Community Sailing Program, the New Hampshire Boat Museum and Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation partner to teach basic sailing to adults and children. Most classes will take place on Albee Beach on Lake Wentworth and at Lake Winnipesaukee.
“These classes are a great way to get people out on the water and teach them the basics of sailing,” said Cummings. “We prepare the boats, get them ready, and work with the town to hire instructors.
“For those who want to race, we also offer classes in sailboat racing,” she said. “These programs provide unique opportunities to not just enjoy the Lakes Region, but actually get out and experience it, too.”
Community Sailing is extended this year by one week and will take place from July 8 to Aug. 23. Sailboat Sharing will occur from May 15 to Oct. 15.
Registration opens April 1 by visiting wolfeboronh.maxgalaxy.net.
To learn more about the programs, visit nhbm.org.
