GILFORD — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen New England Snowshoe New Hampshire. Registration is $35 for adults, survivors, and anyone living with metastatic disease, and $15 for youth ages five to 12. Snowshoe New Hampshire will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at twilight, at the Nordic Center at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Onsite registration begins at 4 p.m., and the Snowshoe Walk kicks off at 6 p.m. Event day registration increases by $5.
Snowshoe New Hampshire is a family-friendly event. There will be snowshoe demos from Dion Snowshoes, Inc. Fundraising recognition will be held before the walk, and silent auction winners will be announced following the trek.
To register or learn more, visit KomenNewEngland.org/Snowshoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.