HOLDERNESS — Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for New Hampshire's fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend workshop, which will take place September 7-9, at the Rockywold-Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake in Holderness. The workshop fee of $335 includes two nights of lodging, plus all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.
Participants select four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops, including archery, fishing, fly fishing, camping, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, mountain biking, map and compass, and more.
New for the 2018 Fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop is a more flexible way to register. Registrations will now be accepted by mail, email, fax, or walk-in. In the spirit of being fair to all, Fall BOW registration will now occur by random lottery.
Prospective participants can take advantage of a pre-lottery registration period which is now open through June 22; the lottery will be held the following week. Registrations will also be accepted until Aug.1, as there may be space available after the lottery is held. These slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit www.nhbow.com for your registration forms. You can also request a registration form by email at Kimberly.Proulx@wildlife.nh.gov or by calling 603-271-3212.
See a short video about the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman experience at youtu.be/K6tFoRSON50.
