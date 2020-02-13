HOLDERNESS — The 23rd Annual Squam Lakes Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 15, will be at the Squam Lakes Association. Bring ice skates and sleds noon-3 p.m., to skate, sled, play snow miniature golf, learn about ice fishing, and see winter sport demonstrations. Taste different styles of chili from local restaurants and vote in the annual Chili Cook-Off. Participating restaurants include Common Man Ashland, Golden Pond Country Store, Hart’s Turkey Farm, The Inn on Golden Pond, The Manor on Golden Pond, Lucky Dog Tavern & Grill, Rubbin’ Butts BBQ, and Six Burner Bistro.
Anyone interested in chili tasting should bring their own reusable cup or bowl and utensils, or may purchase a Winterfest mug at the event. Wash stations will be provided for cups, bowls, and utensils.
Winterfest takes place at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters, 534 Route 3. It's free and open to the public.
