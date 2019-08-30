LACONIA — During the summer and fall, sports and fitness enthusiasts can choose from a selection of road races, triathlons, and golf events. On Saturday, Sept. 14, Prescott Farm will offer something different.
The Raise Heck Tug O’ War... and more! event is an opportunity for friends, families, and co-workers to pull together and showcase their strength, or at least their enthusiasm and good humor, as they raise funds to support Prescott Farm’s preschool and camp scholarship programs. Part of Prescott Farm’s annual Harvest Festival, the tournament is expanded into three events to include participants of all ages.
“This is an event that will have participants and spectators on their feet cheering... and laughing,” said Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler, development and communications director at Prescott Farm. “We are very serious about funding nature-based educational opportunities for all children, but this fundraiser brings the community together in a way that is not-so-serious, just seriously fun.”
In the Raise Heck Tug O’ War event, adult teams of five to eight individuals will compete in a traditional tug of war tournament. Randy Eifert, New Hampshire Basketball Officials and IIABO Board 118 and veteran Raise Heck official, will be the tournament referee. Eifert will work with event organizers to determine the bracket set up and elimination process. Prizes will be awarded for top performing teams and for teams raising the most money. Initial registration is $25 per participant.
The Snowshoe Hay Hurdle Relay Race is new in 2019, created for youth teams of four, ages eight to 17. Teams will race across Prescott Farm’s fields wearing snowshoes and jump over hay bales in this timed event. Prizes will be awarded to top performing teams and for teams that raise the most money. Initial registration fee is $15 per participant.
For younger children up to age seven, the new Toboggan Pumpkin Pull will see individuals compete by age group, pulling a toboggan with an increasing number of pumpkins over a 10-yard distance. Prizes will be awarded for top performers in each age group and for the child who raises the most money. Initial registration fee is $10.
The Raise Heck Tug O’ War... and more! tournament will raise money for scholarships. Participants in all events are asked to reach out to their network of friends and colleagues to raise funds to support unique, nature-based learning provided by WildQuest Camps and Fledglings Preschool. The online registration and fundraising pages, available by visiting prescottfarm.org, make it an easy process.
To register, visit prescottfarm.org. Participants may join or create a new team. New this year, individuals or smaller groups are encouraged to register to be placed on freelance teams. To make changes to team membership after registration, contact Prescott Farm.
For more information about the Raise Heck Tug O’ War... and more! contact info@prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
