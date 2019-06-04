The 39th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Northern New England Charity Ride takes place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, June 8-9. Help raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by joining the two-day, off-road ride, averaging more than 100 miles per day. There’s even a brand-new kids ride for kids age 14-16 who want to participate. For more information, visit fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/TeamCF/100_Northern_New_England_Nashua?pg=entry&fr_id=7576.
The 13th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride is also taking place June 8. The official kick-off event for Laconia Motorcycle Week will have hundreds of riders on a police-escorted ride around Lake Winnipesaukee. Riders meet at 11 a.m. at the NASWA Resort and return at 1 p.m. for lunch and entertainment. The ride benefits the Laconia Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team and Easter Seals New Hampshire Veterans Count Program. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com/event/13th-annual-peter-makris-memorial-ride.
The Mae-West Memorial For the Love of Pets Ride is happening June 10. This ride starts at Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue and ends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for raffles and music. Line-ups begin at 8:30 a.m., and the ride leaves at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee includes a tee-shirt, with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com/event/pet-run-ride-mae-west-memorial-ride-leaves-rally-headquarters-1030am-ride-local-scenic-towns-ends-broken-spoke-saloon-raffles-music-proceeds-benefit.
The Makris Steak & Lobster House Benefit Ride from Coast to the Mountains is on June 11. Help local Veteran-serving nonprofits by participating in this ride, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Makris Steak & Lobster House in Loudon, then heads up through New Hampshire’s White Mountains and ends back at the restaurant. Enjoy live music after the ride from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com/event/makris-steak-lobster-house-benefit-ride-from-coast-to-the-mtns-ride-starts-ends-at-makris-lobster-steak-house-in-loudon-900am.
The 2nd Annual Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter Ride for the Kids will be June 12. Join hundreds of riders as they start off with a three-lap ride around New Hampshire Motor Speedway before heading to the coast. The ride ends at Seacoast Harley-Davidson in North Hampton and includes a barbecue lunch and commemorative patch. The ride raises money for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. The $50 rider and $25 passenger registration fee supports their efforts. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com/event/speedway-childrens-charities-motorcycle-ride-from-nh-motor-speedway.
The Charity Bike Ride & Breakfast is happening Saturday, June 15. The ride begins and ends at Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty in Belmont. Kickstands up at 10:15 a.m. with a tiny house onsite for tours. The ride benefits the Lakes Region Children’s Auction. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com/event/charity-bike-ride-breakfast-benefit-lakes-region-childrens-auction.
Laconia Motorcycle Week gives appreciation to all sponsors, especially Presenting Sponsors Progressive, AMSOIL, and American Iron Outfitters as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of the rally each year.
