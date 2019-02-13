LACONIA — On Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 6–7:30 p.m., environmental educator and naturalist Andie Hession will guide participants as they learn to identify constellations in the night sky, practice night vision abilities, and discuss the habits of nocturnal animals during the Full Moon Snowshoe Walk at Prescott Farm.
Registration is $15 per person for non-members, and free for upgraded Prescott Farm members. For more information and to register, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.