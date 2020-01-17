LACONIA — Registration is open for Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center's WildQuest vacation camps. Families looking for outdoor and nature-based activities for kids during school vacation can send them to WildQuest Camp.
The nature-based day camps are available during the February and April vacation weeks of local school, and run nine weeks in the summer. All camps are weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended care hours available 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Winter Camp is Monday, Feb. 24-Friday, Feb. 28, and Spring Camp is Monday, April 27-Friday, May 1. Both are open to children ages six to 12 for weekly registration. Limited by-the-day spots may be available.
WildQuest Summer Camp features nine weeks of nature-based themes, open to children ages four to 16. Campers age 13 and 14 participate in a leadership in training program which emphasizes hands-on team building and explores various leadership styles. The new junior counselor program offers leadership, adventure skills, volunteer time and off-campus experience to campers ages 15 and 16. Registration for summer camp is available by the week, and an early bird discount is available on registrations made before March 2.
Camp Director Jake Newcomb is eager to create memorable experiences for campers. “WildQuest camp counselors are enthusiastic educators who love science and nature,” he said. “Individually, we have our own unique knowledge, skills and styles, so when we come together during WildQuest, campers get dynamic, informative and fun adventures that they can carry with them for a long time to come.”
For details about WildQuest, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
