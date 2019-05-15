PLYMOUTH — Local Foods Plymouth will be operating the weekly Plymouth Farmers’ Market again this year starting Thursday, May 30. The market takes place outside the Plymouth Regional Senior Center on Depot Street. Organizers are accepting applications from vendors wishing to participate in the market. Vendors are encouraged to participate for the full market season for $225, or can choose certain dates for $15 per week. The vendor fee offsets market operation expenses. The market runs through Sept. 30, and is held Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. Vendors should arrive by 2 p.m. Email Tara Bryson for a vendor registration sheet at localfoodsplymouth@gmail.com.
Local Foods Plymouth is a year-round, online farmers market. The program began in 2006 as a collaboration between members and staff of D’Acres of New Hampshire and the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
For more information, visit localfoodsplymouth.org, localfoodsplymouth@gmail.com or call 603-536-5030.
