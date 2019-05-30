HOLDERNESS — Kirkwood Gardens Day is now known as a plant sale with good prices and diverse plants. This annual event at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will be Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
Both the upper and lower lawns at Kirkwood Gardens will host the annual garden sale that offers hardy New England grown perennials and herbs, expert gardening advice, gently used items, wares from area vendors, and home-baked goods and hot and cold beverages for sale. There will also be a silent auction featuring desirable plants and garden items. This event is sponsored by Belknap Landscape Company in Gilford.
All proceeds from Kirkwood Gardens Day benefit the gardens. Kirkwood Gardens, located on Route 3, are free and open to the public daily. The gardens are supported by a group of volunteers.
For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
