MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee has teamed up with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and two fishing retailers in a pilot program to buy back lead fishing tackle that is contributing to loon deaths.
Although banned by a state law that went into effect on June 1, 2016, jigs and sinkers of 1 ounce or more remain out there, and loons may ingest them, causing their deaths. From now through Labor Day (Sept. 3), or until the initial 200 certificates are claimed, anglers can exchange the banned tackle for a $10 gift certificate redeemable at the participating shops, A.J.’s Tackle of Meredith and The Tackle Shack of Newbury.
“We are pleased to partner with these shops and offer an additional incentive to anglers stepping up to do the right thing for loons by moving to non-lead alternatives like steel, tungsten, tin, bismuth, and other materials,” said Harry Vogel, the Loon Preservation Committee’s senior biologist and executive director.
In a separate effort, collection receptacles for the proper disposal of lead fishing tackle also are set up at all New Hampshire Fish and Game offices, at the Loon Center in Moultonborough, and at the New Hampshire Lakes Association office in Concord.
