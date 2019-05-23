BRISTOL — The Pasquaney Garden Club will hold a plant and bake sale on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon, behind Minot-Sleeper Library.
The plants are divisions taken from members' own gardens and from plants in the butterfly garden at the library. Members have been working to pot a variety of perennials, small bushes and herbs, and gardeners will be available to help provide plant information during the sale.
The other feature of this annual event is the bake sale. Members and supportive bakers will provide cookies, bars, breads, pies and cakes.
The annual Plant and Bake Sale is the primary fundraiser for the Pasquaney Garden Club, a nonprofit organization. The group uses the funds for projects throughout the year, including working in the butterfly garden to clean up winter debris and prepare for summer growth. The other major spring project is the purchase and preparation of plants for public areas in Bristol and Newfound. Under the guidance of Shirley Yorks and Hilda Bruno, the Pasquaney Garden Club and the Bristol Decorating Committee are planning for gardens and planters, and organizing volunteers. Both groups express their appreciation for support from the town of Bristol to supplement these efforts.
