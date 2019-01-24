HOLDERNESS — Come join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 1-3 p.m. for an afternoon of exploration and process-focused art for children. For this program, the group will go on a short walk around the SLA headquarters, searching for natural items such as sticks, winter berries, pine cones, and stones, and play some games along the way. Afterward, participants will return to the SLA headquarters where children can paint with their natural items, exploring shapes, colors, textures, and patterns. Hot cocoa will be available. Some children might finish early and others may use up the whole time, so families are welcome to stay for as long or as little as they like.
This program is geared toward families with young children. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring appropriate winter clothing for a short walk around the property. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
