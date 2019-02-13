LACONIA — Naturalist Jake Newcomb will present a program on owls Friday evening, Feb. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Prescott Farm. After his introduction, discussion, and question and answer session inside, he will lead the group on a guided outdoor mission to find owls. Owls are starting their mating season, and will be quite vocal and active.
Let’s Go “Owling” is part of Prescott Farm’s Our Big Backyard series of programs. Specially designed for children ages seven to 11, and their favorite grownups, the programs engage and inspire kids to explore and discover nature throughout the year. Program themes are seasonally dependent, allowing the environmental educators to frame their lessons around the weather and animal activity.
Registration for Our Big Backyard programs is $8 for non-members, and free for upgraded Prescott Farm members. For more information and to register, visit prescottfarm.org, or call 603-366-5695.
The 2019 Our Big Backyard series is made possible with support from Prescott Farm’s business partner, Kennell Orthodontics.
