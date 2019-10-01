GILFORD — The community is invited to a tour and celebration at the Kimball Wildlife Forest on Saturday, Oct, 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the New Hampshire Tree Farm Committee. The town-owned, 245-acre forest is recognized as this year’s Outstanding New Hampshire Community Tree Farm. Located just off Route 11 in Gilford, the forest offers beautiful views of Lake Winnipesaukee along with well-maintained trails and many different habitats to explore.
Join town officials, volunteers, and natural resource professionals for a guided tour of the forest to learn about some of the activities that have been performed on the property to improve habitat. Enjoy a walk on the trails complete with interpretive signs, visit an eight-acre prescribed burn, see views of Lake Winnipesaukee, stop at a forest opening and find out how the vegetation benefits wildlife, learn about research being conducted on crop trees and birds, and visit an old quarry that now functions as a vernal pool.
The property was once part of Benjamin Kimball’s estate, president of the Boston and Montreal Railroad in 1895.
This free event will be held rain or shine. Walkers should bring insect repellant and appropriate footwear, and be prepared for ticks. Pre-registration is appreciated for planning purposes. Meet at Kimball Wildlife Forest trailhead, 2355 Lake Shore Road. Water and snacks will be available at the top of Locke’s Hill, and hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the end of the walk.
To register, contact Rita Carroll at rcarroll@forestsociety.org or 603-224-9945, ext. 331.
The New Hampshire Tree Farm Program is co-sponsored by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association, and the Granite State Division of the Society of American Foresters.
