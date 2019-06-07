Gunstock Mountain Resort is now open weekends for summer adventures. Whether you’re looking to get a great workout high up in the trees on our Aerial Treetop Adventure, get your adrenaline pumping while taking in gorgeous views of Lake Winnipesaukee on our ZipTour, or beat the heat on a stand-up paddleboard or kayak out on our pond, it’s a summer for everyone at Gunstock.
In addition to our many outdoor adventures, Gunstock offers a great line-up of summer events to keep the whole family smiling. We’re looking forward to hosting a free kids’ Fishing Derby, the Gunstock Ascension Race, the dog-friendly Muddy Puppy Obstacle Course & Night Howl 4k, our annual Mountain Brew & BBQ, and the massive 3-day music festival, SoulFest.
But first, Laconia Motorcycle Week and the Gunstock Hillclimb are upon us. The Hillclimb is first major event of the summer at Gunstock, and ushers in that feeling of summer’s arrival. Here at the mountain, the Hillclimb provides us with an opportunity to show off our historic 70-meter ski jump, while giving folks a break from the chaos of the Bike Week crowds with a beautiful, more secluded outdoor atmosphere.
But that isn’t to say things will be quiet or boring. The Gunstock Hillclimb is a loud, super charged spectacle with a cult following, and this cult likes to have a good time. The uphill race action consists of two separate events – an Amateur Invitational in the morning and a $20,000 American Hillclimb, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, in the afternoon. Racers will leave the crowd in their dust as they climb the steeps in seconds in an all-out battle for the cash purse! The Hillclimb is BYOB, and there will also be a beverage garden on site with plenty of food options for hungry spectators.
There are sites available in Gunstock’s award-winning campground for those who would like to spend the night with us and walk over to the event in the morning, but hurry, they go quickly for Bike Week.
The Adventure Park, voted Best of NH 2018 and 2019 for Lakes Region Summer Attraction, will be open with reduced operations, featuring the high-speed ZipTour, Mountain Coaster, and Scenic Lift Rides overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee. Show your Hillclimb wristband and receive 25% off your adventure.
For more information on the Gunstock Hillclimb, the Adventure Park, or Gunstock’s upcoming events, head to Gunstock.com. See you soon!
