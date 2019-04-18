HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is preparing for opening day of the 2019 trail season on Wednesday, May 1. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The last trail admission is available at 3:30 p.m. Some exhibits and hiking trails may not be open due to lingering snow and ice. However, the staff and animals are anxious to welcome spring and visit again with visitors and members.
The biggest exhibit coming for the 2019 season is Dinosaurs Alive! It will feature five gigantic, animatronic dinosaurs that look, move, and sound like the real thing. Visitors will be able to see the Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit for a limited time, from July 1-Sept. 30, in natural settings along the live animal exhibit trail. Dinosaurs Alive! is included in regular trail admission and free for members. Photos will be available with Tyrannosaurus rex.
Lake Cruise Headquarters also has new exhibits, including one about lake turnover and the seasonal movement of water in a lake, a solar exhibit explaining the photovoltaic panels and battery system used to power lake cruise headquarters, information about plants and shrubs to use near water, and a large scale map of Squam Lake.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is also making visiting the Science Center more accessible to all audiences. The Science Center has joined Museums for All, a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums. Museums for All supports those receiving SNAP benefits visiting the Science Center for a fee of $3 per person for up to four people, with a SNAP EBT card and photo identification. Museums for All is available to families with SNAP benefits throughout the trail season from May 1-Nov. 1.
In the fall of 2018, the Science Center sold the Holderness Inn to Samyn-D’Elia Architects, who renovated it to office space and a staff apartment. Kirkwood Gardens, surrounding the Inn, remains part of the Science Center and is still free and open to the public from May 1-Nov. 1. The garden includes a picnic area on a large stone terrace and a soon-to-be constructed kiosk located at the northeast entrance of the garden. The kiosk will contain bird and butterfly identification and sightings, and information about plants and shrubs in Kirkwood Gardens.
Trail admission fees and Squam Lake Cruise fees will not increase in 2019. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center trails open for the season on Wednesday, May 1 and will be open daily through Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Squam Lake Cruises begin in mid-May and run through mid-October.
Visit www.nhnature.org for more information.
