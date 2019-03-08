GILFORD — March is the last full month of winter operations at Gunstock Mountain Resort, but all-inclusive Night Sessions conclude after March 16. Gunstock is one of only a handful of ski resorts in New Hampshire to offer night skiing.
With 24 lit trails for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skiers and snowboarders to explore in the evening, including two terrain parks. Night Sessions begin at 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Summit runs start from the Panorama chair lift, and the first hour lets skiers and boarders access all 55 trails.
Night Sessions tickets include night skiing and riding, a basic equipment rental package, a one-hour beginner lesson, and two runs on the tubing hill or mountain coaster.
Season passes for next year are officially on sale. Skiers and snowboarders can buy 2019-2020 season passes now, ski for free the rest of this year, and take advantage of the best price for next season. Spring pricing is valid through April 30.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides have been extended to run for the rest of the season, every Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Great for families and groups. Sleigh rides are $20 per person. To buy tickets, call 603-293-4341, ext. 192.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, and www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
