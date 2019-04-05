CONCORD — The New Hampshire Beekeepers Association is collecting data New Hampshire honeybee hive loss for the winter of 2018 and 2019. The survey is available online by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/NH2019HiveLoss until April 30.
The short survey is open to all beekeepers in the state. The results will be published on the NHBA website in June.
The NHBA will be giving away a one-year membership to one survey participant. In addition, the New Hampshire Bee with the largest percentage of membership participation will win $50 toward refreshments at a future meeting.
There are two other citizen science programs available for New Hampshire beekeepers in 2019. Deadout CSI focuses on collecting data on dead hives, and Mite testing deals with collecting monthly mite load data. For more information on these projects, visit nh-honeybee-health.com.
With questions or to submit the survey over the phone or on paper, contact Heather Achilles at heather.nhba@gmail.com or 603-767-8155.
