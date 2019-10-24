CONCORD — 'New Hampshire's 52 With A View - A Hiker's Guide,' a new, comprehensive guidebook for the 52 With A View hiking list, was recently published by Ken MacGray of Concord. The 246-page guidebook is the first of its kind.
The book includes an historical overview of the Over The Hill Hikers, creators of the list, and how the list came to be. Also detailed are recommended route descriptions for all 52 peaks and the delisted peaks, historical information, parking and road access, and summaries of routes. There’s also information on overnight options for campers and backpackers, tips for hiking in winter, and views from each peak.
Longtime Conway Daily Sun hiking columnist Ed Parsons noted, “Self-published by the author, the first printing was gone in a day. It is getting a lot of positive attention." The book has since gone through two printings.
“Given the increasing popularity of this hiking list, it’s no surprise to me that the guidebook has been received so well,” added Mike Dickerman, longtime hiker, author, and bookseller.
MacGray is a freelance writer and hiker living in southern New Hampshire. He found his true passion for hiking later in life, and has completed the New Hampshire 4,000-footers and finished almost three rounds of the 52WAV list. He is also co-editor of the fifth edition of the AMC 'Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide,' forthcoming in 2020.
For additional information, contact Ken MacGray at kmacgray@gmail.com or visit kenmacgray.org/52.
