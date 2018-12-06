MOULTONBOROUGH — This year, 309 pairs of loons were documented throughout the state during the breeding season, a 4.4% increase from 2017, according to a report from the Loon Preservation Committee. This is the first year since LPC began monitoring New Hampshire’s loon population that the number of breeding pairs has exceeded 300. New loon pairs recorded this year established their territories in different ways. Some colonized previously unoccupied small lakes and ponds across the southern and eastern portions of the state, while others created new territories on lakes that already had a nesting pair of loons.
Since formation in 1975, LPC biologists and a team of nearly 1,000 volunteers have been monitoring the population and performing management actions geared toward improving breeding success and adult loon survival. The biologists and volunteers float artificial nest rafts, signs, and rope lines, and consult with dam operators on New Hampshire lakes in order to protect nesting loons. LPC also rescues sick and injured loons. This year, 92% of the 224 chicks hatched in New Hampshire came from sites that benefitted from some level of LPC management, and 17 loons were rescued statewide.
While New Hampshire’s loon population is increasing, lead poisoning from ingesting lead fishing tackle remains the single largest cause of known adult loon mortality. In 2016, New Hampshire banned the sale and freshwater use of lead fishing sinkers and jigs weighing one ounce or less; however, they remain a problem for loons. This year, eight of the 18 adult common loons that were collected as mortalities died as a result of lead poisoning from ingesting illegal lead fishing tackle.
Through a partnership with New Hampshire Fish and Game and the Loon Preservation Committee, AJ’s Bait and Tackle in Meredith and The Tackle Shack in Newbury provided $10 vouchers to anyone who trades in one ounce or more of illegal lead fishing tackle. Through the program, over 4,700 individual lead sinkers and jigs, weighing over 28 pounds, were collected. LPC and New Hampshire Fish and Game will continue the buyback program next year and increase the number of participating shops to 12. For more information about New Hampshire’s lead fishing tackle laws, visit www.fishleadfree.org/nh.
To learn more about the Loon Preservation Committee, visit www.loon.org.
