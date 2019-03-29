WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum is preparing for the annual Ice-Out celebration on Friday, April 12.
Tickets to this year’s event, sponsored by Maxfield and Island Real Estate, include an hors d'oeuvres cocktail hour, buffet dinner and cash bar.
“The Ice-Out event is always a great spring kick-off,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings. “There is always great energy, tons of food and lots of fun.”
“It is the perfect night out after being cooped inside all winter,” said Cummings, “We will host an Ice-Out 50/50 raffle where participants can bet on when the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee will melt.”
This year’s theme is Start your Engines, with a focus on vintage race boats to celebrate the 2019 exhibition, Racing on the Waterways of New Hampshire.
The event will also feature a live and silent auction with items that range from themed gift baskets to hotel stays and gift certificates.
“The auctions are always a hit,” she added. “Every year, we have an array of unique and exciting items.”
Some of last year’s auction items included a private airplane ride over Lake Winnipesaukee, an evening sailboat cruise, a beach cottage getaway and two handcrafted wooden cribbage boards. All proceeds from ticket and auction sales support NHBM.
“Come April, everyone is itching to get out and go do something social,” Cummings said. “This is a fun event that celebrates the museum and looks forward to summer when we can all get out on the lake in our boats again.”
The event also serves as a kickoff to the museum’s 2019 season, which opens in late June. In addition to renovations to its current building, the 2019 season will feature the Buoy Up Campaign, which is raising money for a new home, located on a four-acre lot on Back Bay.
The event, hosted by the The Barn at Inn on Main, begins at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $65 for museum members, and $70 for prospective members.
For more information on the Ice Out, and other events and programs, visit nhbm.org, or email martha@nhbm.org.
