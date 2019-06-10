MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee is streaming live footage of a pair of loons on a lake in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire by visiting www.loon.org. This is the sixth year the Loon Preservation Committee has shared the live feed with the public, with viewers from all 50 states and over 200 countries. Last year, LPC live streamed two separate nesting pairs back-to-back, with high definition video capturing nest building, egg laying, incubation, and the hatching of four chicks.
Nesting loons in New Hampshire face challenges including black flies, predators, flooded nests, and intruding loons. This loon pair is among the first in the state to initiate a nest. LPC biologists banded both adults with unique combinations of color bands and have confirmed that it is the same pair of loons that have been featured on the loon cam since 2014. In 2018, the pair hatched two chicks. The Loon Preservation Committee is hoping for another successful hatch in 2019. To see the live loon cam, visit www.loon.org, or LPC’s YouTube channel by visiting www.youtube.com/user/LoonCenter.
LPC biologists recorded 309 pairs of loons on New Hampshire lakes in 2018, 226 of which nested. This is an increase of 24 nesting pairs from the previous year. The increase was due largely to the colonization of previously unoccupied lakes by breeding loon pairs, the establishment of new loon territories on large lakes that already had pairs of loons, and nesting by pairs that have not historically nested.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire, protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment. Call the Loon Preservation Committee at 603-476-5666 after seeing a sick or injured loon. If loon harassment is observed, contact the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 603-271-3361, or Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037 for assistance.
To learn more about loons in New Hampshire, visit www.loon.org, or call the Loon Preservation Committee at 603-476-5666.
