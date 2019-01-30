HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host their 22nd annual Winterfest celebration on Saturday, Feb. 16, from noon to 3 p.m.
Winterfest offers many free, outdoor family activities such as ice skating, pond hockey, cross country skiing, sledding, mini golf in Piper Cove, a bonfire, winter sports demonstrations, and raffle prizes.
Returning this year is the annual Chili Cook-off competition. Sample and vote on the region's best chili, donated by local restaurants. The SLA will have custom-designed reusable chili bowls, spoons, and mugs for purchase for the competition.
This event will take place at the SLA Resource Center, 534 Route 3. It's free and open to the public. To volunteer for this event, or for more information, call 603-968-7336.
