MOULTONBOROUGH — Join the Loon Preservation Committee for the 42nd annual Loon Festival at the Loon Center on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, including balloon animals, live animals, live music, face painting, kids crafts, loon trivia, and a dunk tank. LPC biologists will give presentations about loon biology and the work of LPC.
The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will have an interactive discovery table with live animals and animal artifacts, and the New Hampshire Lakes Association will have a booth with activities that teach the importance of protecting watersheds. Mo the Clown will create balloon animals and other balloon works of art, and LPC staff and volunteers will be available for creative face painting.
The Loon Center is at the end at Lee’s Mills Road. For more information, call 603-476-5666 or email info@loon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.