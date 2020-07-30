HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a rock painting session at the SLA barn, 534 U.S. Route 3, on Friday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. During the session, artists will paint things found in nature such as flowers and trees on small rocks to keep in a garden, yard, or home. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Dena Hoffman will lead the session and teach participants about basic geology, as well as the history of the Granite State and Appalachian Mountains.
Registration is required. For more information or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.