HOLDERNESS — At the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, Feb. 10, all are invited to transform rocks, feathers, leaves, and sticks into marbled works of art. Marbling, also known as dip-dyeing, can brighten everyday objects. Some natural objects to dye will be provided, but artists are encouraged to bring feathers, leaves, or sticks to marble. Artists can also bring paper to make marbled greetings for Valentine’s Day cards. While waiting for their creations to dry, artists can drink tea, coffee, or hot chocolate and watch a short film on animals that thrive in ice and snow.
This event runs from 1-4 p.m. The Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3. Activities are geared towards younger audiences, but all ages are welcome. Registration is not required to attend this event.
For more information, call 603-968-7336.
