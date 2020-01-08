HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host a hike through Belknap Woods on Sunday, Jan. 12, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Explore mid-winter scenery while sketching the landscape. From ancient trees to shaded knolls of hemlock and birch, draw inspiration from Squam Lake. After the hike, return to the SLA to create art while warming up in front of the fireplace with hot cocoa.
Participants will meet at the Squam Lakes Association, 534 U.S. Route 3, and carpool to Belknap Woods in Center Harbor.
Bring appropriate clothing, extra layers, comfortable, water resistant shoes for hiking, water, snacks, and snowshoes or micro-spikes. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants. The SLA will provide some art materials, but artists are encouraged to bring their media of choice, and a sketchbook or paper. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
If conditions are unfavorable, the group will gather in the Great Room at SLA and use pictures and objects to inspire artistic creations.
For more information or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.