HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, March 31, to create a bird nest collage. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and participants are welcome to drop in any time.
Participants will explore the grounds of the SLA headquarters, looking for twigs and leaves to use as building materials. Then they will come inside to warm up with hot chocolate and assemble their nests, using repurposed cardboard and containers as a base. Finally, participants will decorate their creations, and create a bird to inhabit their newly built nests.
The program is geared toward children, but all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Supplies will be provided by the SLA, and nest builders are welcome to bring additional supplies if desired.
The program is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
Make it a bird-themed weekend by attending the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center's Winter Bird Banding on Saturday, March 30, to see wild birds up close, then join the SLA on Sunday for the nature-inspired art program.
For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
