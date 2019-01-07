HOLDERNESS — Explore a new art form in the New Year and join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 1-3 p.m., for an afternoon of using oil pastels. Participants will learn basic techniques, and will be able to gain inspiration from Squam Lake. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available. Participants will also have the opportunity to view Piper Cove.
Using oil pastels requires minimal materials, which makes it a great art medium for using color to depict the surrounding landscapes. This program is open to anyone interested in using oil pastels. While participants are creating, they will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Squam Lakes Association.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
